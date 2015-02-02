BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
Feb 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Schwyzer Kantonlabank
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 04, 2027
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.25 pct
Payment Date March 04, 2015
Lead Manager(s) SKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
ISIN CH0270017830
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.