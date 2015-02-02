BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
Feb 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV
(BNG)
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date December 7,2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 102.9580
Spread 31 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 1.25 pct July 2018,UKT
Payment Date February 9, 2015
Lead Manager(s) RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Netherlands
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion sterling when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS1184946793
Parent ISIN XS0809685158
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.