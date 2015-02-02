Feb 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV

(BNG)

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7,2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 102.9580

Spread 31 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 1.25 pct July 2018,UKT

Payment Date February 9, 2015

Lead Manager(s) RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Netherlands

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion sterling when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS1184946793

Parent ISIN XS0809685158

