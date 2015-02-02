Feb 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Leeds Building Society

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date February 9, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 27 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 27 basis points

Payment Date Febraury 9, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC (B&D) & Santander GBM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1184904362

