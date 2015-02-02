Feb 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Swedbank AB(Swedbank)

Issue Amount 400 million swedish crown

Maturity Date Febraury 9,2018

Coupon 0.382 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 0.3825 pct

Payment Date February 9, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A1(Moody's), A+(S&P) &

A+(Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1184977830

