** Shares in India's Larsen and Toubro gain 0.8
pct
** Morgan Stanley upgrades stock to "overweight" from
"equal-weight", raises price target to 2,393 rupees from 1,476
rupees
** Adds L&T to Morgan Stanley's Asia Pacific Best Ideas list
** Recent burst of policy measures to ease environment for
capex - Morgan Stanley
** "We expect L&T's 'Holy Trinity' - inflows, revenue
growth, and margins - to start firing from FY16 onwards,
starting a multi-year bull run." - Morgan Stanley
** L&T will benefit no matter which section of the economy
recovers faster - Morgan Stanley
