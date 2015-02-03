** Shares in India's Larsen and Toubro gain 0.8 pct

** Morgan Stanley upgrades stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight", raises price target to 2,393 rupees from 1,476 rupees

** Adds L&T to Morgan Stanley's Asia Pacific Best Ideas list

** Recent burst of policy measures to ease environment for capex - Morgan Stanley

** "We expect L&T's 'Holy Trinity' - inflows, revenue growth, and margins - to start firing from FY16 onwards, starting a multi-year bull run." - Morgan Stanley

** L&T will benefit no matter which section of the economy recovers faster - Morgan Stanley (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)