** Shares in India's Delta Corp gain 4.5 pct

** Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 1.24 million shares, or 0.5 pct of the company's total equity - exchange data

** Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha already own 6.72 percent prior to this transaction- exchange data

** Investments by big investors like Jhunjhunwala create bullish sentiment in the respective counters- traders