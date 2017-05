** Jefferies upgrades Jubilant Foodworks Ltd to "buy" from "hold" and raises price target to 1,733 rupees from 1,401.75

** Expects recovery in demand due to improvement in urban discretionary income and slowdown in inflation

** Says margins would expand due to progress in growth pattern and store mix

** Jubliant Foodworks' shares are down 0.7 pct

** Company to announce Dec-qtr earnings on Thursday (Reuters Messaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)