** Videocon Industries gains as much as 15.9 pct

** Heads towards biggest daily gain since Jan.9, 2015

** Consortium announces oil discovery in Brazil's BM-SEAL-11 exploration block

** Petrobras owns 60 percent of BM-SEAL-11 and is the operator, while IBV Brasil SA owns the rest

** IBV is a 50-50 joint venture between India's Videocon Industries Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corp