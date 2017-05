** India's benchmark 10-yr bond yield down 1 basis point on day at 7.64 pct, lowest since July 15, 2013

** Traders say small segment of market expecting RBI to cut rates later in the day

** RBI is due to announce its policy decision at 0530 GMT

** 10-year yield seen dropping to 7.50 pct in case of a cut

** Most analysts expect RBI to keep rates on hold after the surprise rate reduction in January

** Five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 6.79 pct, one-year rate also 1 bp lower at 7.45 pct