** Citi downgrades Adani Enterprises to "neutral" from "buy"

** Says 'majority' of value unlocking on demerger has already been priced in

** Adani hives off power, ports businesses to boost growth

** The investment bank, however, raises Adani stock's target price to 709 rupees from 530 rupees

** Adani Enterprise shares fall as much as 1.7 pct