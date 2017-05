** Shares in Sesa Sterlite Ltd gain 2.5 pct

** Chinese iron ore futures bounce back and on course for their second-biggest daily gain this year

** Regulatory hurdles (for Sesa Sterlite) relating to restarting iron ore mining appear to be reducing - Morgan Stanley

** Expects ramp-up of key expansion projects in zinc and aluminum divisions to improve earnings profile - Morgan Stanley