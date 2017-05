** Coal India gains 1 pct

** Traders hope stock's weight in MSCI indexes and NSE index would increase due to higher free float after govt's divestment

** Coal India has a weightage of 0.8 pct in NSE index - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** India gets bids worth $3.9 bln in sale - official

** Company says LIC buys 4.5 pct stake

** Stock trading at lower Bollinger Band with 14-day RSI of 39.6 ($1 = 61.6450 Indian rupees)