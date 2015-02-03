Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Munchener Hypothekenbank eG
(Munchener Hyp)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date February 10,2022
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.748
Reoffer yield 0.662 pct
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 60.2 bps
Over the 2pct January 2022,DBR
Payment Date February 10,2015
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank (B&D), LBBW & WGZ BANK
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000MHB9445
