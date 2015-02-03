Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BPCE SFH

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 11,2022

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.828

Reoffer yield 0.523 pct

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 44.1 bps

Over the 1.75pct July 2022,DBR

Payment Date February 11,2015

Lead Manager(s) BANCA IMI, DEUTSCHE BANK & DANSKE BANK

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)