Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date February 06, 2030

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.4

Reoffer price 99.4

Yield 1.294 pct

Payment Date February 06, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000BLB28V5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)