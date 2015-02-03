Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multiple tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Novartis Finance SA
(Novartis)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million swiss franc
Maturity Date May 13, 2025
Coupon 0.250 pct
Issue price 100.640
Reoffer price 100.640
Reoffer yield 0.187
Spread 21 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
ISIN CH0270190983
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 550 million swiss franc
Maturity Date November 13, 2029
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.502
Reoffer price 100.502
Reoffer yield 0.589 pct
Spread 31 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
ISIN CH0270190991
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 325 million swiss franc
Maturity Date May 13, 2035
Coupon 1.050 pct
Issue price 100.470
Reoffer price 100.470
Reoffer yield 1.024 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
ISIN CH0270191007
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date February 13,2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS AG
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 5
Governing Law English
