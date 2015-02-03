Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt

(EAA)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date February 12,2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.940

Reoffer price 99.940

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 12,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & GS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

