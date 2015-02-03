BRIEF-Saudi's Bupa Arabia says Bupa to increase stake to 34.25 pct
May 11 Bupa Arabia For Cooperative Insurance Co :
Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt
(EAA)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date February 12,2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.940
Reoffer price 99.940
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date February 12,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & GS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law German
ATHENS, May 11 Emergency central bank funding to Greek lenders dropped by 300 million euros, or 0.7 percent, in April compared to the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday.