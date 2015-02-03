Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower FCE Bank Plc

(FEC Bank)

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date February 10, 2022

Coupon 1.134 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 1.134

Spread 67 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN XS1186131717

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date February 10, 2018

Coupon 3-month euribor + 47 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 47 basis points

ISIN XS1186131634

Common terms

Payment Date February 10,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, JPM & MIZ

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

