Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower FCE Bank Plc
(FEC Bank)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date February 10, 2022
Coupon 1.134 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 1.134
Spread 67 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
ISIN XS1186131717
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date February 10, 2018
Coupon 3-month euribor + 47 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 47 basis points
ISIN XS1186131634
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date February 10,2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, JPM & MIZ
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
