Borrower SIG Combibloc Group AG

SIG Combibloc

Issue Amount 675 million euro

Maturity Date February 15,2023

Coupon 7.750 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 761 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the benchmark

Payment Date February 10,2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Nomura & RBC

Ratings Caa1 (Moody's)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

RegS ISIN XS1176586862

144A ISIN XS1176587324

