Feb 3 ** Media mogul Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp down 5.5 pct at $60.50 in extended trading

** Says expects "some decline" to 2015 revenue, hurt by lower income from search engine site Ask.com

** Recent adjustments to Google Inc's advertising platform reduced presence of Ask.com marketing on Google, this would hurt 2015 revenue, company said

** Sees current-quarter revenue growth "in the low teens" and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization "down slightly year over year"

** Says Q1 revenue from Websites business would "decrease in the mid-single digits from the changes at Ask.com". The business includes websites such as Investopedia, About.com and Dictionary.com

** Net income fell to $70.2 million, or 78 cents per share, from $76.9 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier

** Up to Tuesday's close stock has fallen about 2 percent since the company last reported results on Oct. 29 (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)