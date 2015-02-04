** Hero MotoCorp falls 1.5 pct to 3-1/2-month low

** December-quarter operating margins at 12 pct lag expectations of 13.4 pct, analysts say

** Higher advertising expenses and capacity expansion costs affect margins, company says

** Quarterly net profit rises 11 pct to 5.83 bln rupees ($94.6 mln), even as two-wheeler sales over the period fall 2 pct

** Company lost over 2 pct share in domestic market in the December-quarter, analysts say ($1 = 61.6300 Indian rupee) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/aditi.shah@thoms onreuters.com@reuters.net)