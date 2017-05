** Oil and Natural Gas Corp gains 2.7 pct, Oil India up 1.8 pct

** Oil Ministry has proposed a new subsidy sharing proposal with the Finance Minister, news channel CNCB TV18 reports, citing sources (bit.ly/1BTDBUL)

** Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has proposed upstream companies should not make contributions towards subsidy burden if crude prices are at or below $60/bbl, report adds ($1 = 61.6450 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)