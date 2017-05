(Corrects company name in 5th bullet point to 'United Spirits' from 'United Spirit')

** JP Morgan upgrades United Spirits to "overweight" from "neutral" and raises target to 3,950 rupees from 2,715

** Says margin can improve at a faster space led by accelerated premiumisation efforts, cost rationalisation and benign cost inflation trends

** Adds sale of Diageo brands in India can also improve margins by 10 pct

** Expects debt and interest cost reduction to aid profit growth

** Shares of United Spirits gain 0.53 pct