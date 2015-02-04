Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kanton Solothurn
Issue Amount 300 million swiss franc
Maturity Date February 20,2045
Coupon 1.00 pct
Issue price 101.562
Reoffer price 101.562
Reoffer yield 0.94 pct
Spread 17.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date February 20,2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & SVR
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0270373803
