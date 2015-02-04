Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Ciputra Development TBK PT
(Ciputra Property)
Issue Amount SG$650 million
Maturity Date February 13,2018
Coupon 5.625 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 345.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the SOR
Payment Date February 13,2015
Lead Manager(s) DBS
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
* March quarter net loss 249.3 million rupees versus profit 220.6 million rupees year ago