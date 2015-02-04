Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Ciputra Development TBK PT

(Ciputra Property)

Issue Amount SG$650 million

Maturity Date February 13,2018

Coupon 5.625 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 345.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the SOR

Payment Date February 13,2015

Lead Manager(s) DBS

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

