Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount $350 million

Maturity Date January 12, 2022

Coupon 3 months Libor + 4 basis points

Reoffer price 100.0760

Payment Date February 11, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, RBC & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total $500 million when fungible

ISIN XS1151620637

