BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Insurance acquires Turkey's AIG Sigorta Anonim Sirketi
* Acquires 100 percent stake in Turkey's AIG Sigorta Anonim Sirketi for $47.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Issue Amount $350 million
Maturity Date January 12, 2022
Coupon 3 months Libor + 4 basis points
Reoffer price 100.0760
Payment Date February 11, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML, RBC & TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total $500 million when fungible
ISIN XS1151620637
* Company confirms that plans for a fundraising activity through the issuance of preferred shares is in the pipeline.