BRIEF-Italpinas Development Corp clarifies on article posted in Business Mirror
* Company confirms that plans for a fundraising activity through the issuance of preferred shares is in the pipeline.
Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Issue Amount 250 million norwegian krona
Maturity Date January 22,2018
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 105.5980
Reoffer price 105.5980
Reoffer yield 0.789 pct
Payment Date February 12,2015
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees 1.125 pct(M&U:12.5 pct,selling:1 pct)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion norwegian krona when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0876382358
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Company confirms that plans for a fundraising activity through the issuance of preferred shares is in the pipeline.
* Q1 NET INTEREST & CREDIT COMMISSIONS INCOME NOK 135 MILLION VERSUS NOK 125 MILLION YEAR AGO