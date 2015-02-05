BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
- Source link: (bit.ly/1I4ZDN3)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 03.55% 02.84% 03.79% (May 3) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% ------------------------------------