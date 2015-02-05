** Tata Consultancy Services gains 0.7 pct, Wipro rises 0.8 pct while Infosys is up 0.5 pct

** Cognizant Technology Solutions forecasts higher revenue growth as healthcare spending rises

** Company's Dec-qtr results were robust with 19 pct growth forecast for 2015, indicating stable demand environment - analysts

** Jefferies says cross-currency risks remain for the sector, maintains underweight stance on Indian IT sector

