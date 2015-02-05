US STOCKS-Wall St slips as Fed holds on rates; financials rise
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq down 0.37 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
** Tata Consultancy Services gains 0.7 pct, Wipro rises 0.8 pct while Infosys is up 0.5 pct
** Cognizant Technology Solutions forecasts higher revenue growth as healthcare spending rises
** Company's Dec-qtr results were robust with 19 pct growth forecast for 2015, indicating stable demand environment - analysts
** Jefferies says cross-currency risks remain for the sector, maintains underweight stance on Indian IT sector
** Investment bank recommends using positive stock reaction after Cognizant's results to trim positions in sector (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq down 0.37 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.21 pct, Nasdaq down 0.5 pct (Updates with late afternoon trading)