** India's Axis Bank gains 1.8 pct after falling 9.5 pct in last two sessions

** Selling in Axis Bank by some foreign institutional investors to subscribe to HDFC Bank share sale is over - fund managers

** HDFC Bank launches U.S. and Indian share offers to raise up to $1.6 bln

** Stock ROE Pct (latest)

HDFC Bank 21.6

Axis Bank 17.6

** Further weakness in Axis Bank could be a good trading buy, add fund managers