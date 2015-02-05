** Bharti Airtel falls 1.2 pct

** Operating profit at 77.86 bln rupees ($1.26 billion) lags some estimates - Analysts

** Sharp declines in Africa and enterprise business weigh - Analysts

** Company posted a net profit of 14.37 billion rupees in Oct-Dec 2014, more than double the 6.12 billion rupees it made in the same period of 2013.

** Separately, Orange eyes Bharti's African assets to create "Orange Africa" -Bloomberg

($1 = 61.8775 Indian rupees) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)