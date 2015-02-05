US STOCKS-Wall St slips as Fed holds on rates; financials rise
** Bharti Airtel falls 1.2 pct
** Operating profit at 77.86 bln rupees ($1.26 billion) lags some estimates - Analysts
** Sharp declines in Africa and enterprise business weigh - Analysts
** Company posted a net profit of 14.37 billion rupees in Oct-Dec 2014, more than double the 6.12 billion rupees it made in the same period of 2013.
** Separately, Orange eyes Bharti's African assets to create "Orange Africa" -Bloomberg
($1 = 61.8775 Indian rupees)
