** India's Wockhardt Ltd gains as much as 2.6 pct, its highest level since May 2013

** Macquarie Securities upgrades stock to "outperform" from "neutral" and increases price target to 1,700 rupees from 410 rupees

** Wockhardt's Dec-quarter earnings were far ahead of its estimates, Macquarie says in a note

** New product launches and increased sales should help drive growth to the high-teens - Macquarie

** Significant comfort around sustainability of remaining US business - Macquarie (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)