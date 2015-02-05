US STOCKS-Wall St slips as Fed holds on rates; financials rise
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq down 0.37 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
** India's Wockhardt Ltd gains as much as 2.6 pct, its highest level since May 2013
** Macquarie Securities upgrades stock to "outperform" from "neutral" and increases price target to 1,700 rupees from 410 rupees
** Wockhardt's Dec-quarter earnings were far ahead of its estimates, Macquarie says in a note
** New product launches and increased sales should help drive growth to the high-teens - Macquarie
** Significant comfort around sustainability of remaining US business - Macquarie (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq down 0.37 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.21 pct, Nasdaq down 0.5 pct (Updates with late afternoon trading)