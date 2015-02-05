** India's Canara Bank shares fall 1.5 pct

** HSBC downgrades stock to "underweight" from "neutral", cuts price target to 391 rupees from 436 rupees

** The bank's December-quarter earnings lagged estimates, says HSBC

** Core performance continues to falter on margins and asset quality front, HSBC says

** Macquarie expects March-quarter earnings to remain weak as there will be little support from treasury, while restructuring and slippages could accelerate