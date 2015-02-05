US STOCKS-Wall St slips as Fed holds on rates; financials rise
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq down 0.37 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
** India's Canara Bank shares fall 1.5 pct
** HSBC downgrades stock to "underweight" from "neutral", cuts price target to 391 rupees from 436 rupees
** The bank's December-quarter earnings lagged estimates, says HSBC
** Core performance continues to falter on margins and asset quality front, HSBC says
** Macquarie expects March-quarter earnings to remain weak as there will be little support from treasury, while restructuring and slippages could accelerate (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
