** United Commercial Bank falls 3.5 pct on worries that Oct-Dec results, due later in the day, would show an increase in bad loans.

** Gross non-performing loans may rise to 6.35 pct of advances - Analysts

** Quarterly profit seen at 3.10 bln rupees vs expectation of 5 bln rupees - dealers

** Rising bad loans at ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda also leading to paring of positions in the sector