US STOCKS-Wall St slips as Fed holds on rates; financials rise
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq down 0.37 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
** United Commercial Bank falls 3.5 pct on worries that Oct-Dec results, due later in the day, would show an increase in bad loans.
** Gross non-performing loans may rise to 6.35 pct of advances - Analysts
** Quarterly profit seen at 3.10 bln rupees vs expectation of 5 bln rupees - dealers
** Rising bad loans at ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda also leading to paring of positions in the sector (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
