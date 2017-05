** India's generic drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma falls 4.5 pct

** Co's Dec-qtr net profit falls 8 pct to 3.84 bln rupees ($62.1 mln)

** Lower-than-expected operating margin at 19.3 pct impacted earnings - analysts

** Separately, HSBC initiates coverage with an "overweight" rating, citing opportunity in generic space in the United States

** HSBC says drugmaker is well placed to benefit in injectable drugs space and is a value generic formulations player in the United States ($1 = 61.8500 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)