Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg

(Hamburg)

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date January 20,2022

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.13

Reoffer price 100.13

Reoffer yield 0.356 pct

Spread Minus 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date February 12,2015

Lead Manager(s) HSH Nordbank, NORD/LB & WGZ

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Hamburg

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 650 million euro when fungible

Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000A1YCQC4

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)