Komercni Banka Q1 net profit rises 41 percent after HQ sale
PRAGUE, May 4 Czech lender Komercni Banka posted a 41 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, boosted by the sale of its Prague headquarters building, the bank said on Thursday.
Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date February 11, 2022
Coupon 0.4 pct
Reoffer price 99.835
Payment Date February 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000HLB1ZM5
ZURICH, May 4 Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Thursday first-quarter net profit fell nearly 47 percent after outlays on claims from Australia's Cyclone Debbie stripped $350 million from the reinsurer's bottom line.