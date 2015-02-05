Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount NZ$50 million

Maturity Date January 22, 2019

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 105.974

Reoffer price 104.547

Yield 3.484 pct

Payment Date February 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS1017788784

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)