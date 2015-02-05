Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

(BayernLB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date February 11,2025

Coupon 1.180 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 11,2015

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB2827

