Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower REN FINANCE B.V.(REN FINANCE)

Guarantor REN - Redes Energeticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date February 12,2025

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.668

Reoffer price 99.668

Reoffer yield 2.538 pct

Spread 182 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 101.26 bps

Over the 0.5 pct February 2025 DBR

Payment Date February 12,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, CaixaBI & RBS (B&D)

Ratings Baa3 (stabl)(Moody's), BB+(pos)(S&P) &

BBB (stabl)(Fitch)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

