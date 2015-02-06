India's ICICI Bank Q4 net profit jumps but lags estimates
MUMBAI, May 3 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.
** Market may see a decline for few days if Delhi results do not favour Narendra Modi led BJP, multiple investors say
** Modi faces possible state poll defeat, clouding growth prospects
** Most opinion polls suggest Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party would win
** Market is concerned whether election results are local issue or whether it indicate some loss of popularity for the ruling BJP, Bank of America Merri Lynch says
** "Markets don't like populist measures. I expect AAP to get at least 10 less seats than previous time in Delhi," said Nirakar Pradhan, chief investment officer at Future Generali India Life Insurance.
** Election in Delhi will be held on Saturday with results due on Tuesday
** Also, Oct-Dec result have been disappointing especially with higher bad loans at banks and slowing volumes in FMCG
** Market likely to see a correction of around 5 pct over next 2 months on account of supply of paper, rich valuations and weak earnings - BofA (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 20.25 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago