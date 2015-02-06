India's ICICI Bank Q4 net profit jumps but lags estimates
MUMBAI, May 3 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.
- Source link: (bit.ly/1Fcx6A9)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MUMBAI, May 3 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.
* March quarter net profit 20.25 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago