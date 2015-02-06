** Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd's stock up 56 pct YTD, outperforming a 5.2 pct gain in the NSE index

** Janus Investment fund on Feb. 5 bought 2.24 mln shares at 106.08 rupees/share, according to NSE data

** GMO Emerging market fund on Jan. 28 bought 2.27 mln shares at 85.44 rupees/share - NSE

** Platinum Asset Management on Jan. 15 bought 2.17 mln shares at 72.51 rupees/share raising its stake to 9.3 pct in the company from 8.8 pct earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data

** Australia-based Platinum is the second largest shareholder in the company after promoters - BSE data

** The Reserve Bank of India surprised markets with a 25 basis point reduction in interest rates on Jan. 15

** Stock trades at 12.23 times of 1-year forward earnings vs 18.73 for rivals - Thomson Reuters data