** GAIL (India) Ltd falls 3 pct on caution ahead of quarterly results later in the day

** Petronet LNG Ltd's Dec-qtr profit misses some analysts' expecations, analysts say

** Petronet's weak results provide a negative read-across for GAIL - Nomura

** Says GAIL is also likely to record weak marketing gains due to declining LNG prices

** Adds the problem could be exacerbated, as the offtake for long-term LNG has been weak and GAIL would likely be forced to use more it as petchem feedstock