BRIEF-ICICI Bank March-qtr profit rises about three-fold
* March quarter net profit 20.25 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
** GAIL (India) Ltd falls 3 pct on caution ahead of quarterly results later in the day
** Petronet LNG Ltd's Dec-qtr profit misses some analysts' expecations, analysts say
** Petronet's weak results provide a negative read-across for GAIL - Nomura
** Says GAIL is also likely to record weak marketing gains due to declining LNG prices
** Adds the problem could be exacerbated, as the offtake for long-term LNG has been weak and GAIL would likely be forced to use more it as petchem feedstock (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
