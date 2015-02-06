TOKYO Feb 6 Japanese companies with overseas
operations are showing greater interest in seeking advice on
security and other threats, after the Islamic State militants
killed two citizens of Japan, a risk management specialist said.
Japan has long been an investor in, and fostered close ties
with, countries in the Middle East, from where it gets more than
80 percent of its crude oil supplies and a third of its gas, but
has rarely been targeted by extremists in the region.
That may change as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pushes for a
more muscular stance overseas and Islamic State militants
pledged to target Japan after Abe announced $200 million in
non-military aid for countries contending with the militants,
who control large swathes of Iraq and Syria.
"This is definitely a wake-up call ... to have criminals on
TV saying, 'We are going to kill Japanese,' that's pretty
powerful, especially when they do it in front of your eyes,"
Bruce McIndoe, president of iJET, an Annapolis, Maryland-based
risk management advisory company, said in an interview.
McIndoe was in Tokyo to talk to clients after setting up an
office in the city recently. Compared with a year ago, Japanese
companies are taking more interest in security for overseas
personnel, he said.
Typically Japanese companies would "buy insurance, which is
economic protection," McIndoe said. "Those insurance policies
come with some type of assistance, which is usually medical, and
then they tick the box and think they are done."
Now the companies are "leaning forward, they are listening,
they are asking questions and ultimately buying," the services
of risk management specialists, he said.
Inpex Corp, Japan's biggest energy explorer, JX
Holdings , its largest crude importer, and other
companies contacted by Reuters all said they had stepped up
security overseas and issued alerts to staff.
The country's largest travel agency JTB said it had received
more calls than usual from customers about travel to the Middle
East and North Africa.
Islamic State posted videos over the weekend and a week
earlier showing the killing of Japanese journalist Kenji Goto
and another hostage, Haruna Yukawa.
Abe's government rejected any suggestion it acted rashly and
stressed the assistance was humanitarian, while vowing to help
bring the killers to justice.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick, Mari Saito, Yuka Obayashi, Osamu
Tsukimori; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)