BRIEF-Hugo Boss set to appoint new CFO later in May
* Hugo Boss CEO says confident for appointment of new CFO around time of AGM on May 23 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
Feb 6 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd
* Says sold 303,501 vehicles in Jan, up 24.4 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LTdLbA
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Hugo Boss CEO says confident for appointment of new CFO around time of AGM on May 23 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Jeff Harmening named chief executive officer of General Mills