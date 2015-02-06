BRIEF-ICICI Bank March-qtr profit rises about three-fold
* March quarter net profit 20.25 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
** Orchid Chemical & Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains 5 pct
** Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it would buy Hospira Inc for about $15 billion to boost its portfolio of generic injectable drugs and biotech medicines
** Traders speculate Orchid may get more business from the combined entity as it already supplies to Hospira
** Also, Hospira completed acquisition of Orchid's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient manufacturing in July 2014
** Orchid also has an agreement with Pfizer for contract research and manufacturing services (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
