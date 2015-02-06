** Orchid Chemical & Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains 5 pct

** Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it would buy Hospira Inc for about $15 billion to boost its portfolio of generic injectable drugs and biotech medicines

** Traders speculate Orchid may get more business from the combined entity as it already supplies to Hospira

** Also, Hospira completed acquisition of Orchid's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient manufacturing in July 2014

** Orchid also has an agreement with Pfizer for contract research and manufacturing services