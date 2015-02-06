India's ICICI Bank Q4 net profit jumps but lags estimates
MUMBAI, May 3 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.
Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Unicredit Bank AG
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date February 12, 2025
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.76
Reoffer price 99.76
Yield 0.65 pct
Payment Date February 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BLB & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000HV2ALG5
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
MUMBAI, May 3 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.
* Radiology partners - announced it has closed on a $200 million growth equity funding round; financing led by New Enterprise Associates,Future Fund Source text for Eikon: