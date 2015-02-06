Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Unicredit Bank AG

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date February 12, 2025

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.76

Reoffer price 99.76

Yield 0.65 pct

Payment Date February 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BLB & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000HV2ALG5

