India's ICICI Bank Q4 net profit jumps but lags estimates
MUMBAI, May 3 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.
Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 650 million sterling
Maturity Date May 21,2021
Coupon 3-month Libor + 20 basis points
Reoffer price 100.859
Discount Margin DM + 6bps
Payment Date February 19,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion sterling when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1068966073
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
MUMBAI, May 3 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.
* Radiology partners - announced it has closed on a $200 million growth equity funding round; financing led by New Enterprise Associates,Future Fund Source text for Eikon: