BRIEF-ICICI Bank March-qtr profit rises about three-fold
* March quarter net profit 20.25 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
** Indian markets to see volatile trading in data-heavy week
** Opening cues to come from the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in the day
** India is due to announce on Monday the GDP data for the Oct-Dec quarter calculated using a revised framework, making traders unsure of what to expect
** India will also post industrial output and consumer price inflation data on Thursday
** Politics could add to volatility as Delhi holds state elections on Saturday with results due on Tuesday
** USD/INR expected to hold between 61.50 to 62.30 with dollar inflows likely to be absorbed by oil firms and RBI
** The benchmark 10-year bond yield seen in broad 7.65 percent to 7.80 percent range
** India's NSE index seen in 8,500-8,900 range
KEY EVENTS/DATA TO WATCH Sat: Delhi state elections Mon: Oct-Dec GDP data under new formula (1200 GMT)
DLF, Larsen & Toubro earnings Tue: Results of Delhi state elections Wed: Power Grid Corp of India, Bharat Petroleum
Corp earnings Thurs: Factory output, consumer price data (1200 GMT)
Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Bharat Heavy
Electricals earnings Fri: Weekly foreign exchange reserves data
May 3 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE831R14561 ADITYA BIRLA HOUSING 90D 4-May-17 99.9824 6.4210 3 225 99.9825 6