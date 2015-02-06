** Indian markets to see volatile trading in data-heavy week

** Opening cues to come from the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in the day

** India is due to announce on Monday the GDP data for the Oct-Dec quarter calculated using a revised framework, making traders unsure of what to expect

** India will also post industrial output and consumer price inflation data on Thursday

** Politics could add to volatility as Delhi holds state elections on Saturday with results due on Tuesday

** USD/INR expected to hold between 61.50 to 62.30 with dollar inflows likely to be absorbed by oil firms and RBI

** The benchmark 10-year bond yield seen in broad 7.65 percent to 7.80 percent range

** India's NSE index seen in 8,500-8,900 range

KEY EVENTS/DATA TO WATCH Sat: Delhi state elections Mon: Oct-Dec GDP data under new formula (1200 GMT)

DLF, Larsen & Toubro earnings Tue: Results of Delhi state elections Wed: Power Grid Corp of India, Bharat Petroleum

Corp earnings Thurs: Factory output, consumer price data (1200 GMT)

Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Bharat Heavy

Electricals earnings Fri: Weekly foreign exchange reserves data